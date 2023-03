videoDetails

FIR lodged against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

FIR Against Dhirendra Shastri: Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham is continuously in headlines. A case has been registered against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri in Rajasthan. Dhirendra Shastri has been accused of inflammatory speech.