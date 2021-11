Fire at Paramount Floraville Society in Noida

A fierce fire broke out in the Paramount Floraville Society located in Sector 137 of Noida around 7:30 am on Sunday. According to the information, there was news of fire on the 7th floor of Tower No.16. On seeing the flames, the people around started making noise, while the people were not able to know anything about the cause of the fire. The fire had completely extinguished the windows and doors of the house.