Fire breaks out in a shop in Mumbai's Andheri

A fire broke out in a shop in Andheri area of ​​Mumbai. There is a fire reported near Star Bazaar. It is a matter of relief that no one got injured.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

