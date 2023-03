videoDetails

Firing Incident in Nashik in filmy style, CCTV records whole footage

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

case of firing in broad daylight has come to light at Mahindra Sonar in Satpur area of ​​Nashik. A person named Ashish Jadhav hit a person named Tapan Jadhav with a car. Then the accused got down from the car and fired at a person named Tapan Jadhav. This entire incident has been captured in CCTV.