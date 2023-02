videoDetails

Firing take place in Yamuna Vihar C-9 of Delhi's Bhajanpura police station

| Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Firing took place in Yamuna Vihar C-9 of Delhi's Bhajanpura police station. During this, businessman Virendra Kumar Agarwal and his son Sachin got shot. Both have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.