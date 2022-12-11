videoDetails

First exclusive interview of Himachal Pradesh's new CM 'Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu'

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

The new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh 'Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu' has first spoken to Zee News. The Congress party has made Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the Chief Minister of Himachal. Tomorrow he will take oath as Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the ceremony. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that I am grateful to the party high command. Watch the first interview of the new CM in the video.