NewsVideos
videoDetails

First exclusive interview of Himachal Pradesh's new CM 'Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu'

|Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
The new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh 'Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu' has first spoken to Zee News. The Congress party has made Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the Chief Minister of Himachal. Tomorrow he will take oath as Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the ceremony. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that I am grateful to the party high command. Watch the first interview of the new CM in the video.

All Videos

Tarn Taran News: Who is terrorizing Punjab with rockets?
11:21
Tarn Taran News: Who is terrorizing Punjab with rockets?
Why Gujarat has so much faith in Modi?
18:6
Why Gujarat has so much faith in Modi?
Ishan Kishan shattered multiple records with his double century | INDvsBAN 3rd ODI
Ishan Kishan shattered multiple records with his double century | INDvsBAN 3rd ODI
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 10, 2022
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 10, 2022
MP man blames YouTube Ads for exam failure and demands ₹ 75 Lakh: Here's what SC said
MP man blames YouTube Ads for exam failure and demands ₹ 75 Lakh: Here's what SC said

Trending Videos

11:21
Tarn Taran News: Who is terrorizing Punjab with rockets?
18:6
Why Gujarat has so much faith in Modi?
Ishan Kishan shattered multiple records with his double century | INDvsBAN 3rd ODI
4:0
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 10, 2022
MP man blames YouTube Ads for exam failure and demands ₹ 75 Lakh: Here's what SC said
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,Himachal CM,Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu,sukhwinder singh sukhu himachal,Pratibha Singh,congress cm in himachal,Himachal Pradesh,sukhvinder singh sukhu cm face,sukhwinder singh sukhu news,sukhvinder singh sukhu on hp elections 2022,sukhwinder singh sukhu latest news,sukhwinder singh sukhu congress,sukhvinder singh sukhuhimachal cm face,Himachal Pradesh news,congress cm face in himachal,