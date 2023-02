videoDetails

First Phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway completes

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

First Phase work of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been completed. Earlier it used to take 5:30 hours to travel from Delhi to Jaipur and now 2 hours will be saved. German technology has been used in the construction of this expressway road which has many advantages. Know in detail the advantages of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.