Flood like situation due to heavy rains in Maharashtra

Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, a situation like flood has become. At present, 14 teams of NDRF have been deployed on the ground, which are helping people in every possible way.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

