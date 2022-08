Flood like situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat due to torrential rain

People are yet to get relief from the monsoon woes. Rain has now become a problem for many states of the country. From Maharashtra to Gujarat, there is a flood-like situation due to torrential rains.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

