Floods and incessant rains wreak havoc in Pakistan

Incessant heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many parts of Pakistan. So far thousands of people have died due to heavy rains, due to heavy rains, emergency has been imposed in Pakistan.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Incessant heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many parts of Pakistan. So far thousands of people have died due to heavy rains, due to heavy rains, emergency has been imposed in Pakistan.