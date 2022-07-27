NewsVideos

Flowers were showered on kanwariyas, says Owaisi

Kanwariyas were warmly welcomed at many places in Uttar Pradesh. Flowers were showered on them. Speaking on the warm welcome to the Kanwariyas, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe and said that now bulldozers should not run at the homes of Muslims. Owaisi also targeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
