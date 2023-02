videoDetails

Flying object seen in Canada after America, security forces shot it down

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on Saturday (local time) that an 'unidentified flying object' that entered Canadian airspace was shot down on his orders. Trudeau tweeted, 'I ordered the downing of an 'unidentified flying object' that violated Canadian airspace.