For the first time, tax imposed on the food of the poor, alleges Kejriwal

After PM Modi's attack on rewari culture, CM Kejriwal made a scathing attack on the central government. In response, Nirmala Sitharaman challenged Kejriwal to debate. Tejashwi Yadav also raised questions on PM Modi on this issue.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

