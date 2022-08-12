NewsVideos

For the first time, tax imposed on the food of the poor, alleges Kejriwal

After PM Modi's attack on rewari culture, CM Kejriwal made a scathing attack on the central government. In response, Nirmala Sitharaman challenged Kejriwal to debate. Tejashwi Yadav also raised questions on PM Modi on this issue.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:56 AM IST
After PM Modi's attack on rewari culture, CM Kejriwal made a scathing attack on the central government. In response, Nirmala Sitharaman challenged Kejriwal to debate. Tejashwi Yadav also raised questions on PM Modi on this issue.

All Videos

Zee Superfast: Good education is our priority, says Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
10:27
Zee Superfast: Good education is our priority, says Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Zee Top 10: Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Kejriwal to debate
2:24
Zee Top 10: Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Kejriwal to debate
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 12, 2022
17:4
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 12, 2022
After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News
After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News
Deshhit: Why is Tejashwi Yadav furious over 'Jungle Raj'?
38:45
Deshhit: Why is Tejashwi Yadav furious over 'Jungle Raj'?

Trending Videos

10:27
Zee Superfast: Good education is our priority, says Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
2:24
Zee Top 10: Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Kejriwal to debate
17:4
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 12, 2022
After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News
38:45
Deshhit: Why is Tejashwi Yadav furious over 'Jungle Raj'?
rewari culture,Arvind Kejriwal,PM Modi,modi vs kejriwal,kejriwal on revari culture,kejriwal on rewari culture,kejriwal on pm modi revari culture bayan,kejriwal aap revari culture,kejriwal on modi,arvind kejriwal on modi,pm modi vs arvind kejriwal,modi vs arvind kejriwal on freebies,pm modi vs arvind kejriwal on freebies,pm modi vs cm kejriwal,votes rewari culture,rewari culture modi,Kejriwal,pm modi revari culture bayan,revari culture,Nirmala Sithraman,Hindi,