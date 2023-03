videoDetails

Foreign ministers of QUAD countries participates in Raisina Dialogue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Foreign ministers of the Quad countries participated in Raisina Dialogue today. During this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, 'Indo-Pacific will decide the direction of the world in the 21st century'.