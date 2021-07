Former cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma has died of massive cardiac arrest. In a glittering cricket career, spanning over the late 70’s and the 80’s, The 66-year-old former Punjab cricketer, who was born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.