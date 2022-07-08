NewsVideos

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot by an assailant while giving a speech in Nara City this morning. After the attack, Shinzo was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the attacker.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot by an assailant while giving a speech in Nara City this morning. After the attack, Shinzo was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the attacker.

All Videos

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC
1:32
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC
Desh Superfast: Meeting of foreign ministers of G-20 countries
4:47
Desh Superfast: Meeting of foreign ministers of G-20 countries
No one can snatch Shiv Sena from me- Uddhav Thackeray
8:58
No one can snatch Shiv Sena from me- Uddhav Thackeray

Trending Videos

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: lesser-known facts about the Prince | Zee English News | Sports
Japanese former prime minister has died after being shot twice | Zee English News
1:32
Headline: Anchor Rohit Ranjan gets relief from SC
4:47
Desh Superfast: Meeting of foreign ministers of G-20 countries
8:58
No one can snatch Shiv Sena from me- Uddhav Thackeray
Shinzo Abe,shinzo abe death,shinzo abe shot,shinzo abe news,shinzo abe dead,shinzo abe died,shinzo abe death news,Shinzo Abe attacked,who shot shinzo abe,shinzo abe shot in nara,japan shinzo abe,who is shinzo abe,pm shinzo abe,shinzo abe latest health update,shinzo abe health,attack on shinzo abe,shinzo abe modi,shinzo abe latest news,shinzo abe shot dead,Japan PM Shinzo Abe,shinzo abe attack,shinzo abe assassination,shinzo abe india,