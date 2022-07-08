Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot by an assailant while giving a speech in Nara City this morning. After the attack, Shinzo was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the attacker.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

