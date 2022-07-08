Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot by an assailant while giving a speech in Nara City this morning. After the attack, Shinzo was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the attacker.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot by an assailant while giving a speech in Nara City this morning. After the attack, Shinzo was admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the attacker.