Former Pakistan dictator Pervez Musharraf gets death in high treason case

A Pakistan court on December 17 sentenced dictator Pervez Musharraf to death in a high treason case. According to Pakistani media, Dawn, this has happened for the first time in Pakistan's history that a president has been awarded a death sentence by a special court. A detailed verdict will be issued within two days. The former president is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is currently undergoing treatment due to serious health issues. The high treason trial of the former military dictator for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013.