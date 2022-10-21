हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan banned from holding public office
|
Updated:
Oct 21, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been banned from contesting elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified Imran Khan.
×
All Videos
20:13
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match on October 23
5:59
Desh Superfast: Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
9:5
PM Modi's address from Mana village of Badrinath
2:33
Army's advanced light helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Siang district
4:26
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment
Trending Videos
20:13
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match on October 23
5:59
Desh Superfast: Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
9:5
PM Modi's address from Mana village of Badrinath
2:33
Army's advanced light helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Siang district
4:26
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment
Election Commission,Election Commission of Pakistan,Imran Khan,news updates pakistan,Chief Election Commissioner,elections commission of pakistan,Elections Commission,imran khan disqualified,latest pakistan news,pakistani news,Pakistan,election commission latest news,Pakistan news,Election Commissioner,election commission's verdict,elecrion commission,imran khan latest,imran khan jalsa,imran khan news,imran khan speech today,Imran Khan PTI,Breaking News,