Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan banned from holding public office

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been banned from contesting elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified Imran Khan.

