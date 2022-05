Former Punjab Home Minister demands Central Government's intervention is Moosewala's death

Punjab's famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by miscreants. The miscreants opened fire on his car. Three others including Musewala were also shot in the firing. The security of Sidhu Moosewala was withdrawn yesterday itself. gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's Murder. Former Punjab Home Minister demands Central Government's intervention is Moosewala's death