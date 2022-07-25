Four congress MPs suspended for entire monsoon session for causing ruckus in Lok Sabha

Action has been taken on 4 Congress MPs for causing ruckus in the Lok Sabha and they have been suspended from the proceedings of the House for the entire monsoon session. The names of the suspended MPs include Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Pratapan and Jyotimani.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

