Four Khalistani supporters brought to Dibrugarh, action intensify for Amritpal's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

According to sources, Amritpal Singh is in the process of leaving the country and fleeing to Canada. He is in contact with many Khalistanis. He may try to escape through Nepal. Police has taken swift action against Waris Punjab De. Amritpal Singh's gunman has been caught. Two cars have also been seized. Four supporters have been brought to Dibrugarh by Air Force aircraft