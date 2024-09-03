videoDetails

Yogi Govt Orders 'Shoot-At-Sight' Orders For Man-eating wolves

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 06:30 PM IST

Bahraich Wolf Encounter Update: The UP government is troubled by the man-eating wolves in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the continuous attacks on people, a team of special shooters is being prepared. However, the information about who these shooters are has been kept secret. 10 officers including MD Sanjay Kumar of Forest Corporation have been included in the operation. The news is that the search operation will be conducted under the joint leadership of MD Sanjay Kumar and CCF HV Girish.