DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

On Monday night, a 5-year-old girl was attacked by a wolf. The girl was sleeping on a cot with her grandmother. Hearing the girl's scream, the grandmother woke up and the wolf ran away and then attacked another child in another house in the same village. That child also narrowly escaped. On Sunday night too, a wolf attacked a girl and killed her and this is happening when hundreds of forest department officials and employees are camping in Bahraich to catch the wolves.