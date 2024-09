videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Jihadi Plan' Against RSS?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Jamia Habibiya, a madrasa in Prayagraj. Where three people including the principal were arrested with fake currency and weapons. Today, there are allegations of very serious and suspicious literature being found in the room of the same principal Tafseerul. It is alleged that the book found in the room is full of venom against the RSS.