NewsVideos

Free Politics: Is free politics in the interest of the country?

A hearing on free politics is to be held in the Supreme Court today. Before that the big question is what should be the scope of free politics and whether free politics is in the interest of the country. Watch the debate.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
A hearing on free politics is to be held in the Supreme Court today. Before that the big question is what should be the scope of free politics and whether free politics is in the interest of the country. Watch the debate.

All Videos

Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
3:20
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
Free Politics: Freebies in Indian politics
5:4
Free Politics: Freebies in Indian politics
Sonali Phogat is no more! Watch this...
Sonali Phogat is no more! Watch this...

Trending Videos

4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
Remembering late singer KK on his 54th Birth anniversary
3:20
Flood like situation in many districts in Madhya Pradesh
5:4
Free Politics: Freebies in Indian politics
Sonali Phogat is no more! Watch this...
PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,Modi,Modi speech,Modi live,modi live news,modi on free ki revdi,arvind kejriwal on pm modi free revdi culture,kejriwal on free ki revdi,free politics,PM Modi news,freenomics,Supreme Court hearing,supreme court hearing on free scheme,supreme court on freebies,sc hearing on free scheme,Hindi News,Kejriwal vs Modi,modi free scheme,Janta Darbaar,freenomics kejriwal,pm modi on free politics,sc hearing in free politics,