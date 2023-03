videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: Meeting of foreign ministers of QUAD countries begins

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of QUAD countries has started in G-20 Summit being held in Delhi. This meeting is considered special in many ways. China's activities will also be discussed in this meeting. Know in detail in this report who all will participate in this meeting.