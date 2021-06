G7 Summit 2021: Prime Minister Modi gives the mantra of 'One Earth One Health' in G7 Summit

With the Covid pandemic continuing to impact large parts of the world, Prime minister Narendra Modi at the G7 outreach summit gave the mantra of "One Earth, One Health". India, along with South Africa, South Korea & Australia have been invited by the UK for the G7 Outreach summit taking place in Cornwall. PM Modi joined the summit virtually with each leader having a screen with which PM joined.