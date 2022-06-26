G7 Summit Germany: PM Modi highlights India's achievements while addressing Indian community in Munich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich, Germany on Sunday to attend the G7 summit to be held from June 26. During the three day summit, PM Modi will hold meetings with leaders of the G7 and other countries who have arrived there. Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the people of the Indian community in Munich highlighted India's achievement.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich, Germany on Sunday to attend the G7 summit to be held from June 26. During the three day summit, PM Modi will hold meetings with leaders of the G7 and other countries who have arrived there. Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the people of the Indian community in Munich highlighted India's achievement.