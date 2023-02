videoDetails

Game Over: Chetan Sharma's Sting Operation Stirs Up Cricket World

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

In Zee News' sting operation 'Game Over', BBCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made many big revelations. He told that players use injections for fitness. Apart from this, Chetan Sharma made many big revelations about the cricket world. Know what he said in this report.