Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch celebrations across the country, B-Town celebs bring 'Bappa' home

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha is being celebrated across India on September 2, 2019. Although it is observed in all parts of India, Maharashtra is known for celebrating the festival in an elaborate way and Mumbai is known for some of the best Ganapati pandals.