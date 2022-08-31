NewsVideos

Ganesha idol installed at Idgah Maidan after Karnataka HC permits

Putting aside all the objections at the Idgah ground in Hubli, the Karnataka High Court allowed the setting up of Ganesh Pandal. The court heard the Raj late yesterday and gave the verdict. After this order, Ganpati pandal was also decorated on the Idgah ground from today.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
