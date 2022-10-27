NewsVideos

Jammu And Kashmir : Gaurav Bhatia's big attack on Congress

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted former Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru regarding PoK. He said that Nehru is responsible for the Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

All Videos

The BCCI announces equal match fees for men and women cricket team
The BCCI announces equal match fees for men and women cricket team
Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
8:38
Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
Breaking News: Bag containing 18 detonators recovered from taxi stand in Jammu
0:40
Breaking News: Bag containing 18 detonators recovered from taxi stand in Jammu
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
24:49
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana

Trending Videos

The BCCI announces equal match fees for men and women cricket team
8:38
Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term for hate speech
0:40
Breaking News: Bag containing 18 detonators recovered from taxi stand in Jammu
24:49
Team India beat Netherlands by 56 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Narayanpet in Telangana
BJP,Congress,PoK,gaurab bhatia,Jawaharlal Nehru,Nehru,Gaurav Bhatia,gaurav bhatia bjp,gaurav bhatia debate,gaurav bhatia latest debate,gaurav bhatia news,gaurav bhatia run,bjp gaurav bhatia,Gaurav Bhatiya,gaurav bhatia latest news,gaurav bhatia on aajtak,gaurav bhatia on rahul gandhi,gaurav bhatia bjp pravakta,gaurav bhatia attack congress,Gaurav Bhatia Press conference,saurabh bhardwaj vs gaurav bhatia,Jawahar Lal Nehru,