Ghaziabad doctor gets 'sar tan se juda' threat

Sensation spread after receiving threats to behead a doctor in Ghaziabad. This threat has been given to Dr Arvind Vats through WhatsApp call. After receiving the threats, Dr Arvind filed a case at Sihani Gate police station.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

