Ghulam Nabi Azad made serious allegations against the Congress party

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior leader of the Congress, has left the party. He has resigned from all party posts including primary membership. It is believed that this is a big setback for the Congress party before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He has made serious allegations against the Congress party through a letter.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

