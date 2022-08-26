NewsVideos

Ghulam Nabi Azad made serious allegations against the Congress party

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior leader of the Congress, has left the party. He has resigned from all party posts including primary membership. It is believed that this is a big setback for the Congress party before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He has made serious allegations against the Congress party through a letter.

Aug 26, 2022
