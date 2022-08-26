Ghulam Nabi Azad News: Congress's reaction on Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

Speaking on the issue of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad leaving the party, Ajay Maken has said that it is sad that when we are fighting against the BJP on the issue of inflation and unemployment, he has decided to leave the party.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Speaking on the issue of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad leaving the party, Ajay Maken has said that it is sad that when we are fighting against the BJP on the issue of inflation and unemployment, he has decided to leave the party.