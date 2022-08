Ghulam Nabi Azad News: Rahul Gandhi a boon for BJP - Himanta Biswa

BJP has reacted on the issue of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad leaving the Congress party. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa has said that Rahul Gandhi is a boon for the BJP.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

