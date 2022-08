Ghulam Nabi curses Rahul Gandhi in his resignation

Ghulam Nabi Azad has left Congress. Ghulam Nabi has been cursing Rahul Gandhi in his resignation and has written in his resignation that Congress should take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

