NewsVideos

Giriraj Singh raised questions on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said – Owaisi is promoting Jinnah

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Giriraj Singh raised questions on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, said – Owaisi is promoting Jinnah

All Videos

Watch: Pak PM Sharif called as 'perpetual clown' for wrong English; gets trolled on Twitter
Watch: Pak PM Sharif called as 'perpetual clown' for wrong English; gets trolled on Twitter
PM's 'attack' on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Raavan' - said abuses to please the family.
6:21
PM's 'attack' on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Raavan' - said abuses to please the family.
First phase of Gujarat's battle, conversation with former CM Vijay Rupani
3:7
First phase of Gujarat's battle, conversation with former CM Vijay Rupani
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the Congress, said – the arrogance of the family is visible
1:50
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the Congress, said – the arrogance of the family is visible
PM Modi's response to Kharge's statement on Ravana, - I was abused to please the Gandhi family
18:1
PM Modi's response to Kharge's statement on Ravana, - I was abused to please the Gandhi family

Trending Videos

Watch: Pak PM Sharif called as 'perpetual clown' for wrong English; gets trolled on Twitter
6:21
PM's 'attack' on Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Raavan' - said abuses to please the family.
3:7
First phase of Gujarat's battle, conversation with former CM Vijay Rupani
1:50
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked the Congress, said – the arrogance of the family is visible
18:1
PM Modi's response to Kharge's statement on Ravana, - I was abused to please the Gandhi family
Giriraj Singh,Asaduddin Owaisi,giriraj singh on owaisi,giriraj singh vs owaisi,giriraj singh vs asaduddin owaisi,giriraj singh news,Asaduddin Owaisi news,giriraj singh on asaduddin owaisi,giriraj singh slams asaduddin owaisi,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,Owaisi,Union minister Giriraj Singh,giriraj vs owaisi,giriraj singh attacks owaisi,asaduddin owaisi against modi,giriraj singh asaduddin owaisi,giriraj singh interview,