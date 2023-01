videoDetails

Global Investors Summit 2023: CM Shivraj says, 'We have to make self-sufficient MP together with you'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Global Investors Summit was organized in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During the summit, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised PM Modi's self-reliant campaign and said, 'I want to make self-reliant MP with you'