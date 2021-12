Gorakhpur Visit: PM Modi takes a jibe at SP, says 'Laal topi vale' are 'red alert'

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party PM Modi said, those with 'Laal topi' have to form the government to show mercy to the terrorists and to get the terrorists out of jail. Remember that 'Laal topi vale' are a 'red alert' for UP, he added.