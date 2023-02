videoDetails

Government building medical colleges in every district: President Draupadi Murmu. Budget 2022 | Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu said, 'Today, on the one hand Ayodhya Dham is being constructed in the country, and on the other hand the modern Parliament House is also being built. On the one hand, we have constructed Kedarnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Mahakal Mahalok, on the other hand, our government is also building medical colleges in every district.