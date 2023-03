videoDetails

Government's big announcement in the midst of inflation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

Many big decisions were taken today in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. It has been decided to extend the Ujjwala Yojana for one year. This will benefit 9.6 crore mothers and sisters of the country. Under this scheme, 12 gas cylinders are distributed in a year. There is a subsidy benefit of Rs 200 on every cylinder.