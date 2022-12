videoDetails

'Grateful to Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka,' says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after being named Himachal CM

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

After a long churning in Himachal, the Congress party has announced the name of the Chief Minister. The party has named Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the new chief minister. Sukhu said that I am grateful to the party's high command. The responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister has been given to Mukesh Agnihotri.