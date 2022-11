Greater Noida Road Accident: An Over Speeding Scorpio Collided With A Tree In UP

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

A terrible road accident took place in Dankaur police station area of ​​UP's Greater Noida. Four people got badly injured after a speeding Scorpio rammed into a tree. Police and local people pulled out the car passengers with the help of gas cutters.