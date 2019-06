Greeting each other with a hug not an Eid tradition: Darul Uloom Deoband

In a fatwa issued by Islamic seminary Darul Uloom in Deoband, greeting each other with a hug on the occasion of Eid has been termed as a wrong practice. The fatwa, which has gone viral on social media on Eid eve, has termed the common practice of hugging each other to pass Eid greeting a wrong practice. Watch this video to know more.