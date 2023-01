videoDetails

Grenade found near former MLA Chaudhry Muhammad Akram's house in J&K's Poonch

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

A grenade has been recovered near the house of former MLA Chaudhary Mohammad Akram in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. After this incident, a search operation has been started in the area. In this report, Watch today's top 25 news in just 5 minutes.