Ground report from Sahadai Buzurg on Bihar Train Mishap

Six people died and several others were injured after nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed today early morning in Bihar's Vaishali district, about 30 km from Patna.

Feb 03, 2019, 09:22 AM IST

