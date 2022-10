Gujarat : Amit Shah Expressing grief over the Morbi accident

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Expressing grief over the Morbi accident, Amit Shah said that the lives that have been lost are unfortunate. At least 137 people were killed when a cable bridge over the Machhu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on Sunday (October 30) evening. The bridge, which was reopened last week after repairs, was full of people when it collapsed around 6.30am. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations.