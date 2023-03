videoDetails

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits Narendra Modi Stadium

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Narendra Modi Stadium. Before the arrival of Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the preparations.