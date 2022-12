videoDetails

Gujarat CM Oath: PM arrives at Bhupendra Patel's Shapath Grahan ceremony, Amit Shah-CM Yogi also present

Dec 12, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Today is the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat's new government Many veteran leaders including Amit Shah, CM Yogi are present at Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi has also reached the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra.